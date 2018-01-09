Dane County Regional Airport to offer nonstop flights to San Francisco

Beginning in June, United Airlines will begin offering nonstop service from Madison to San Francisco. Dane County Regional Airport director Brad Livingston said they’ve been working on this for a long time

“We’ve met with them for years. Eight years or so I can go back, where we’ve shared corporate travel data with United,” Livingston. “We try to show them companies that are moving into the Madison area that have a need to fly to the Bay Area.”

“It’s nonstop service from Dane County to San Francisco, beginning daily June 7th,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “This is a home run, this is the Super Bowl of flights. so we’re really pleased and excited.”

“Our new flight to our San Francisco hub will provide customers more opportunities to connect to multiple destinations throughout the western United States,” said Jake Cefolia, United’s vice president of Sales.

Round trips will cost about $300 dollars. Also this year, there will be new direct service from Appleton to Denver. The United Express flights will be operated by Air Wisconsin.