Dassey could appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

The path is now clear for Brendan Dassey to appeal his conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach to the U.S. Supreme Court. A federal judge has formally dismissed Dassey’s most recent appeal, a procedural move that was necessary for a potential new appeal.

Last month, a federal appeals court reversed a lower court’s 2016 decision to overturn the conviction. While Dassey’s legal team could make a request, the U.S. Supreme Court only takes on a small percentage of the cases it receives.

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery are both serving life sentences in connection with Halbach’s death. Avery has appealed a Sheboygan County judge’s ruling to deny him a new trial to the state Court of Appeals.

WTAQ