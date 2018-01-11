Deiter returning to Wisconsin in 2018

Wisconsin is set to return all five of their starting offensive lineman in 2018.

Redshirt junior Michael Deiter, who started all 14 games at left tackle this past season, announced that he is returning to UW.

It’s possible that Deiter could move back inside to center or guard next season with the development of reserve tackles Patrick Kasl and Cole Van Lanen. Deiter is projected to play center or guard in the NFL.

Offensive Coordinator and line coach Joe Rudolph has several options with his offensive line next season, including Van Lanen and Kasl.

Overall, the Badgers will now return 10 of the 11 players that started on offense in the Orange Bowl.