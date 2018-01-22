Despite a down December, 2017 housing market continued climb

While the state’s housing market finished the year on a down note, overall sales for the year were up compared to 2016.

Sales of existing homes were down 3.3 percent in December compared to the previous year, according to figures released by the Wisconsin Realtors Association. However, sales for all of last year were up 1.4 percent over 2016, setting an all-time record of about 83,000 homes sold.

The WRA says the increase is despite there being a more limited inventory of homes for sale last year.

The median sale price of homes was also up 5.5 percent over 2016, at $174,000.