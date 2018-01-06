Dismal third quarter does in the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors looked like they were headed for another barn-burner on Friday night. Then came the third quarter, which was dominated by the Raptors.

Toronto outscored the Bucks 43-19 in the third quarter and cruised to a 129-110 victory at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Raptors made 17 of their 25 field goal attempts (68%) and out-rebounded the Bucks 18-2 in the frame. Toronto’s 43 points is the most allowed by Milwaukee in any quarter this season.

DeMar DeRozan, who had 52 points last week in an overtime win in Toronto, managed just six points in the first half on Friday night. But he scored 14 points in the third quarter on Friday night and finished with 20 for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points to lead the Bucks, but just seven came in the second half. Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points off the bench and Eric Bledsoe had 17 on 7-of-12 shooting.

The Bucks (20-17) return to the court on Saturday night, facing the Washington Wizards (22-16) at Capital One Arena.