Edwards returning for senior season with Badgers

The Wisconsin football team will get its top linebacker back in 2018. Inside linebacker T.J. Edwards announced Tuesday that he is returning to UW for his senior season.

Edwards recorded six tackles in UW’s 34-24 win over Miami in the Orange Bowl, helping the Badgers finish 13-1 on the season.

Edwards received a return to college grade from the NFL’s Advisory Board, but he said he wouldn’t make a decision on his future until after the bowl game.

Edwards led the Badgers in tackles in both 2015 and 2016 and finished second on the team this past season with 81, seven behind Ryan Connelly. His return means the Badgers top three inside linebackers will be back in 2018 with Edwards joined by Connelly and Chris Orr.

Edwards also tied for the team lead in interceptions with four.

Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonard said before the bowl game that Edwards was ready to make the jump to the NFL, but could still develop as a player if he returned.

On Twitter, Leonard said, “Odds of me looking like a good coordinator again next year are on the rise.”