Elections administrator takes to Twitter to defend his job

The administrator of the state Elections commission has taken to social media to fight for his job. Mike Haas is posting on Twitter with the hash tag WILikeMike to highlight the work of the agency, as Republican legislative leaders continue to push for his resignation.

“The elections commission unanimously appointed me back in 2016. The elections commission also recently reaffirmed that support unanimously,” Haas said.

Senate Republicans plan a vote later this month to deny the confirmations of Haas and Ethics administrator Brian Bell. They claim Haas has “lost the support of the public.”

“We know that’s not true or we would be hearing about that directly from the public, Haas said.

#WILikeMike Reason 1: I have a proven track record of successfully administering WI elections, providing steady leadership during unique challenges, delegating to an excellent staff, and building important relationships with essential partners. https://t.co/zmbYkRZN34 — Michael Haas (@MikeHaasWi) January 12, 2018

Republicans are trying to push out Bell and Haas because both previously worked for the former Government Accountability Board. They claim both are tainted by partisanship due to that prior employment.