Fiancée of suspect in Madison-area murder now facing charges

The fiancée of a Madison-area murder suspect has been arrested.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Meichelle Goss faces a felony charge of hiding a corpse, after the body of 21-year-old Jesse Faber of Sun Prairie was found in a storage locker in Rio last week. Faber was shot to death and 59-year-old Daniel Lieske of the Marshall area has been charged with his murder.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne says surveillance video of the property reveals a cover-up of Faber’s death. It shows who Ozanne says shows Lieske dragging what they believe is Faber’s body out of the home and putting it in a vehicle that was parked out front.

WIBA