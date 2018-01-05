Five arrested in death of Lac du Flambeau tribal member

Five people are under arrest in connection of the death of a 22-year-old Lac du Flambeau tribal member whose body was found on New Years Day. Wayne Valliere Jr. was last seen on December 22.

The State Department of Justice is handling the investigation. DOJ reported the arrests in the case Thursday, although no names have been released and no charges have been made public.

DOJ said Valliere’s remains were found in a rural part of Iron County. He was last seen in Vilas County.

Lac du Flambeau tribal President Joseph Wildcat Jr. said in a written statement: “We are heartbroken at the loss of one of our Tribal Members. Our entire community mourns with the family of Wayne Valliere Jr.”

He also said tribal police are assisting in the investigation.

WSAU