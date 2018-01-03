Following heart surgery, Pocan ready to return to Congress

Just months after undergoing heart surgery, a Wisconsin Congressman says he’s ready to get back to work.

U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI) underwent a triple bypass procedure in early November, forcing him to miss several key votes in the House – including the vote on tax overhaul legislation. Speaking to reporters in Madison Wednesday, the Democrat said he’s feeling better and is looking forward to returning to Washington D.C. next week.

“The heart is healthy,” Pocan said. “I had bad plumbing, I now have good plumbing.”

The 53-year-old Pocan said news that he needed surgery was not a surprise, based on his family history. His father had a heart attack at age 44.

He’s also learned some valuable lessons during his recovery. “I’ve realized since the surgery you can drive past a Culver’s without going through the drive-thru,” he joked.

Pocan represents the state’s Second Congressional District.