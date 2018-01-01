Four Badgers named to U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey roster

Former Wisconsin women’s hockey standouts Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Alex Rigsby were named to the Team USA roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics on Monday.

Duggan and Knight will make their third appearance at the Olympics in February. Duggan captained the U.S. squad in 2014. Decker made her second Olympic team after playing in the 2014 games while Rigsby will make her Olympic debut this year in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The quartet will join the five Badgers, Emily Clark, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull, selected on Dec. 22 to the Canadian Olympic team in PyeongChang.

The U.S. opens play at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 11 with a 1:40 a.m. CT game against Finland.

U.S. Men

For the first time since 1972, there are no Badger men’s hockey players on the U.S. Olympic team. However, the coaching staff has three.

Badger men’s coach Tony Granato will serve as the Head Coach of the U.S. team. Former Badger defensive great Chris Chelios will serve as an assistant coach and another former Badger, Jim Johannson is Team USA’s general manager.