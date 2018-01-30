Foxconn seeks seven million gallons of Lake Michigan water a day

The proposed Foxconn plant in Racine County could pump up to seven million gallons of water from Lake Michigan each day for operations at a plant it plans to build in Mount Pleasant.

Racine city officials have filed what is called a “straddling community water diversion” application on behalf of the village of Mount Pleasant. The application was made Monday to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The technology company says it plans to spend $10 billion building an flat panel screen manufacturing facility, which could create up to 13,000 jobs.