Heck on demise of Trump ‘election fraud’ commission

The president pulled the plug on his “election fraud” commission this week. Jay Heck with Common Cause in Wisconsin said President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity — formed after Trump claimed he’d have won the popular vote if not for voter fraud — never really got off the ground.

“Really, because there was no evidence of voter fraud. There just isn’t,” Heck said.

The Wisconsin Election Commission told the presidential panel that it would have to pay to get voter information. Officials in other states were even more blunt. “The Republican secretary of state of Mississippi said that the commission could basically go jump into the Gulf of Mexico, before they would turn over any information to it,” Heck noted.

This week Trump ordered the commission disbanded, saying he didn’t want to waste taxpayer money fighting with states over voter data.