Highsmith on his way to Cleveland

Alonzo Highsmith didn’t figure he would have been a candidate for the Green Bay Packers general manager vacancy, so he’s on his way to Cleveland where he’ll join John Dorsey in the Browns front office. Highsmith will become the Browns Vice President of Football Operations.

Highsmith and Dorsey worked together for 13 years in Green Bay.

Dorsey left the Packers in 2012 to become the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was hired as the new GM of the Browns last month.

Highsmith has worked in the Packers’ personnel department for 19 years. He gets credit for finding Donald Driver, a former seventh-round draft pick who went on to become the Packers’ all-time leading receiver, as well as former undrafted corner Sam Shields.