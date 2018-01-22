Hockey Badgers shutout top-ranked Notre Dame

The 18th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team blanked No. 1 Notre Dame, 5-0, on Sunday afternoon at the United Center in Chicago.

The Badgers (12-12-3, 6-8-2-0 Big Ten) outshot the Irish (19-4-1, 13-1-0-0 Big Ten) 46-40 as sophomore goaltender Jack Berry posted the shutout. Berry had 40 saves in-goal to tie his career-high mark.

The Badgers ended Notre Dame’s 16-game winning streak, handing the Irish their first shutout loss. It was also the first lost for the Irish against a Big Ten opponent this season.

Freshman defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk got the Badgers on the board in the first period, going from end to end. The Badgers also notched a power-play goal and a short-handed goal in period number two to put the Badgers up 3-0. Sophomore Trent Frederic scored his team-leading 11th goal of the year while the Badgers were killing a penalty.

The Badgers then added two more goals in the final period on tallies from freshman Linus Weissbach and a late power-play goal from rookie Sean Dhooghe.

Wisconsin improved to 11-0-0 in games played in Illinois during the modern era (since 1963), and 5-0-0 in Chicago.

Up next, the Badgers welcome Penn State to the Kohl Center in a Friday-Saturday series, Jan. 26-27. Friday’s game starts at 8 p.m. Saturday’s game faces off at 7 p.m.