Hoffman headed for Hall of Fame

Trevor Hoffman played only two seasons with the Brewers, but he gave Milwaukee fans some memorable moments and is now headed for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

After falling five votes shy of election last year, he received 20 votes more than was necessary this year, receiving 79.9% of the 422 votes cast. Hoffman joins Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Vladimir Guerrero in the 2018 class.

The 50-year-old Hoffman had pitched 16 seasons for San Diego, recording 552 saves. The Brewers then signed Hoffman to a free agent deal and he played two more seasons.

The first of those two years in Milwaukee would be an all-star season for Hoffman. He recorded 37 saves and posted a 1.83 ERA. The following year, Hoffman struggled out of the gates and lost the closers job. But The brewers allowed him an opportunity to return to that role late in the season in a history making effort.

Hoffman responded by becoming the first major leaguer with 600 saves. He ended the season and his career with 601 saves.

Hoffman is the sixth player to wear a Brewers uniform at some point in his career to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He joins Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Hank Aaron, Rollie Fingers and Don Sutton. Former Brewers owner and commissioner Bud Selig was also inducted last year.