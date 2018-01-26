Hudson Hot Air Affair takes off early

Hot air ballons will fill the skies over Hudson a little earlier than usual this year.

The 29th annual Hudson Hot Air Affair begins tonight, a weekend before its traditional dates. The festival’s Evy Nerbonn says it’s because “some big old football game landed on top of us.”

That game would be the Super Bowl, taking place about 30 miles away in Minneapolis next weekend. All of the hotel space for the Hudson event’s visitors ended up getting scooped up by those planning to attend football’s main event. Organizers are taking it in stride though, and have even incorporated football into this year’s theme – including a football-shaped hot air balloon.

Mass hot air balloon launches are planned for Saturday and Sunday mornings, weather permitting.

KLBB