Jacque announces state senate run

A Republican in the state Assembly has announced plans to seek a seat in the state Senate next November.

State Representative Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) announced Tuesday that he will be a candidate for the 1st State Senate District. The seat was previously held by former state Senator Frank Lasee, who resigned last week to take a job in Governor Scott Walker’s administration. No special election is planned, leaving the seat vacant until after the November election.

Jacque is known for being an outspoken opponent of abortion, authoring several bills aimed at restricting access to the procedure. He currently represents the state’s 2nd Assembly District.

In a statement released by his campaign, the De Pere Republican said running for the seat “offers the possibility to serve a greater number of my neighbors, to be a more effective voice for them.”