Jakubowski found guilty in Rock County trial

A Rock County jury has found 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski guilty on all counts related to an April break-in at the Armageddon Supply gun store in Janesville.

During closing arguments Tuesday morning, defense attorney Michael Murphy argued against the charge Jakubowski armed himself during the burglary. Murphy says Jakubowski never loaded any of the weapons, and he could be seen simply stuffing them in a bag, like “a kid in a candy store”.

The prosecutor claimed Jakubowski armed himself 18 times – the number of weapons he was accused of stealing.

The case gained national attention during a wide ranging manhunt after it was learned Jakubowski had sent a lengthy manifesto to the President. He was eventually arrested while hiding in a farm field in Vernon County. Several of the weapons he stole have not been recovered.

Jakubowski was already been sentenced to 14 years in prison on federal charges. Sentencing in the state’s case is set for February 28th.

WCLO