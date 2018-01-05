Johnson calls Clinton email investigation a cover-up

After playing a key role in getting the unedited version of former FBI Director James Comey’s original memo in the Hillary Clinton email probe released, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is reacting to its content.

On WTAQ’s Jerry Bader Show, the Wisconsin Republican explained the importance of the term ‘grossly negligent’ being changed multiple times to ‘extremely careless,’ when referring to Clinton’s handling of classified information.

“When you look at the criminal statute, if you are responsible for handling federal records having to do with the defense of the nation, if you do that in a grossly negligent manner, you’re guilty to the extent that it’s a fine and imprisonment not to exceed ten years.”

Johnson said that this shows the investigation is an effort to cover-up wrongdoing and exonerate Clinton.

WTAQ