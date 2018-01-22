Kelly wins season opening PGA Tour Champions event

Madison’s Jerry Kelly made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole to capture the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii, giving him a victory in the season opening event on the PGA Tour Champions.

While Kelly made the birdie putt, Colin Montgomerie missed a 6-footer for par, allowing Kelly to come from one-shot down to win the tournament.

It was the third win on PGA Tour Champions for the 51-year-old Kelley, who finished tied for 14th last week at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open at Waialae.

Kelly last won in Honolulu in 2002, one of his three PGA Tour victories.

Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 for a three-day total of 18-under 198.

Bernhard Langer, who was defending the first of his seven 2017 titles, closed with a 70 to finish at 10 under.