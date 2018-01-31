‘A very down day’ – Kimberly-Clark plans to close two Wisconsin plants

More than 600 people will lose their jobs when Kimberly-Clark will closes two facilities in the Fox Valley. The Cold Spring manufacturing plant in Fox Crossing, with around 500 jobs, and the Neenah Nonwovens facility, with about 110 workers, are expected to close.

“It’s a very down day,” said Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert. “Friends and families are going to be impacted. Other companies that supply Kimberly-Clark and these facilities will be impacted.”

The Neenah plant, which produces diapers, is expected to shut down within the next 18 months. Kimberly-Clark hasn’t released a time line for the Cold Spring facility, which makes feminine hygiene products. Kimberly-Clark issued a statement, that it will work with the local United Steelworkers Union. Kaufert hopes a way can be found to keep that plant open. He said no one saw that closure coming.

Kimberly-Clark announced last week that it was going to eliminate about 5500 positions, and close or sell 10 facilities. With about 3200 employees, Kimberly-Clark has been the third-largest employer in the Fox Cities. The company was founded in Neenah, and it’s headquarters are now in Dallas.

WHBY