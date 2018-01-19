Late weekend snow storm forecast for NW Wisconsin

Much of Northwest Wisconsin could receive between 6″ and 12″ of new snow, from a winter storm that’s in the forecast for the weekend.

The National Weather Service Office in Duluth says that area could see up to a foot of snow while 3 to five inches will be more likely in the Duluth- Superior area, and even less further north and west.

The track of the storm, that’s expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday, could still change and that would affect the amount of snow that falls across the region.

Impacts from the storm will include roads becoming snow covered, strong east-northeast winds, and blowing and drifting snow.

KDAL