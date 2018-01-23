Leipold to be inducted into WFCA Hall of Fame

Former UW-Whitewater head football coach Lance Leipold will be enshrined into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2018 on Saturday, March 24, in Middleton.

Leipold, who played quarterback for the Warhawks from 1983-86 and served as head coach of the program from 2007-14, will be the lone college coach in this year’s induction class. Leipold recently finished his third season as head football coach at Division 1 Buffalo.

As the head coach at Whitewater, Leipold amassed a 109-6 record, leading the Warhawks to seven WIAC titles, six national championships and one other trip to the Stagg Bowl. He became the fastest head coach in college football history to reach the 100-career win plateau, doing so in just 106 games. Leipold won the WIAC George Chryst Coach of the Year award four times and is a six-time national coach of the year recipient.