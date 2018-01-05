Life without parole for convicted Madison killer

A man convicted in the stabbing death of another man in Madison made a plea for leniency on Thursday. But a Dane County judge told 24-year-old Darrick Anderson that he would not have a chance at parole.

Anderson was convicted last October of killing 46-year-old Andrew Nesbitt on March 27th, in a brutal attack inside the victim’s North Butler Street apartment. Nesbitt was stabbed more than 70 times.

At his sentencing hearing, Judge John Hyland described Anderson as sly — and said in considering Anderson’s conduct — “I have to draw the conclusion that the protection of the public requires that Mr. Anderson never be eligible for release.”

The hearing was scheduled to determine extended supervision, but Anderson made a plea for leniency. “You know what I did wasn’t right wasn’t justified and hopefully I get the help I need, you know,” Anderson told Hyland.

Judge Hyland told Anderson that keeping parole off the table was a difficult decision to make because he usually believes in second chances. Hyland imposed the mandatory life sentence for Anderson’s conviction on first-degree intentional homicide.

WIBA