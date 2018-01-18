Marine from Janesville killed in California

A Marine with ties to Rock County has been stabbed to death at Camp Pendleton in California.

The U.S. Marine Corps Training Command reports 18-year-old Pfc. Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was killed Tuesday morning. A Marine assigned to the same unit as Ethan has been confined. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service will be handling the investigation.

The victim’s father, Scott Weberpal, posted about the death on Facebook. “It’s with excruciating sadness and tears in my eyes that I’m writing this – my only son, my own blood, Marine PFC Ethan Andrew Barclay-Weberpal, was killed yesterday morning at Camp Pendleton, CA,” he posted. “He was stabbed by another Marine.”

Ethan attended Parker High School in Janesville, as well as high school in Whitewater, before moving to Michigan where he graduated.

WCLO