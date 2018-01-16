Marquette cruises past DePaul

With a matchup against 11th ranked Xavier on the Horizon, the Marquette Golden Eagles avoided the trap game, rolling to a 70-52 win over the DePaul Blue Demons on Monday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Andrew Rowsey reached the 2,000-point mark in his NCAA career and Sam Hauser led the Golden Eagles with 19 points.

Rowsey finished with 11 points for Marquette (13-6, 4-3 Big East), as did Theo John, which was a career high for the freshman from Minneapolis.

Rowsey tallied 1,244 points in two seasons at UNC Asheville and is one of less than 600 players to reach the mark in NCAA history. Rowsey has scored just under 800 points in his season and a half with Marquette. No player in Marquette history has reached 2,000 points.

Brandon Cyrus led DePaul (8-10, 1-5) with 15 points.

The Golden Eagles take a week off and face a road game at Xavier on Jan. 24.