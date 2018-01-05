Milwaukee man charged in Fond du Lac County drugged fatal crash

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a single vehicle rollover accident on State Highway 26 in Fond du Lac County.

The accident happened just north of Willow Creek Road in the Town of Waupun last April 2nd. According to the criminal complaint Jonathan Vogel allegedly had been smoking marijuana and taking Xanax prior to the accident that killed his passenger, 21-year-old Whitney Domer of Oshkosh.

State crime lab tests confirmed the presence of drugs in Vogels system. Bond was set at $20,000 cash and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, January 11th.

Vogel is charged with homicide by vehicle-use of controlled substance and 2nd degree reckless homicide.

KFIZ