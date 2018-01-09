Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn announces retirement

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn has announced his retirement. On Monday, Flynn called his ten years as chief “the pinnacle of his professional life,” and that now is the time to step aside. Flynn said he’s proud of his accomplishments.

“Homicide decreased by 16 percent. In 2017 robbery declined 11 percent and was the lowest in 11 years. Citywide carjackings decreased 12 percent,” Flynn said.

Flynn came to Milwaukee from Springfield, Massachusetts. His last day at work will be February 16th.

“In ten years, a lot has happened. Much has been accomplished, much has been achieved. It’s a good benchmark,” Flynn said, adding that it’s “time to say thank you, time to say goodbye.”

Most members of the Milwaukee Common Council have signed a joint statement calling on the Fire and Police Commission hire the next police chief in an open and transparent fashion. “I think that there’s a lot of trust building that needs to happen with the police department and the community,” said Council President Ashanti Hamilton. “I like the idea of separating politics out of policing.”

Alderman Jose Perez says the people of Milwaukee need to have a voice in choosing Flynn’s successor. “We look forward to the community chiming in on what they’d like, and want to see in a new chief.”

The Fire and Police Commission will meet in closed session to discuss its next move on Thursday.