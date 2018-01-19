Milwaukee police officer shoots suspect, wounds another officer

When a Milwaukee police officer opened fire at an armed suspect Thursday night, he hit him – but he also hit a fellow officer.

Police were responding to a report of a domestic dispute, where they encountered a man armed with a knife. During the confrontation, a 21-year-old officer fired several shots – hitting the suspect in the leg and another responding officer in the foot.

The 48-year-old suspect was transported to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. The 25-year-old officer was also hospitalized and was reportedly doing well.

The officer who fired the shots, who has less than a year of experience on the force, is on administrative leave.