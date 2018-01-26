Neighbor of closed campground ordered to undergo treatment

The man whose behavior resulted in the closure of the Boulder Lake Campground in northern Wisconsin has been ordered by a judge to go to a mental health facility for at least six months of treatment.

Earlier this month, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest canceled all reservations for the summer and closed the campground, citing safety concerns because the man had been holding target practice on his property. While legal, the situation sparked concerns about the safety of campers.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Department said it agreed with the shutdown decision based on deputies’ encounters last year with the property owner.

As part of Thursday’s ruling, Oconto County Circuit Court Judge Jay Conley also suspended the man’s right to possess firearms, so any weapons will be turned over the sheriff’s department. The man could petition to have those rights restored.

U.S. Forest Service staff are reviewing the latest developments, but have not announced if or when the campground will be reopened. Refunds were issued to anyone who made reservations at Boulder Lake for this year.

WTAQ