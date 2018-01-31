No Wisconsin Congressional members injured in Amtrak collision

One person was killed and another seriously injured, in a Wednesday morning collision between a truck and an Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers and their families to a conference in West Virginia. Several members of the Wisconsin delegation were on board the train.

Sixth District Republican Glenn Grothman went on the air with WTAQ’s “Jerry Bader Show,” after the crash, which took place just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia at about 11:20 AM Eastern time.

“I was just sitting in my seat. There was one congressman I know how was walking down the middle of the aisle. He was pushed backward and fell down,” Grothman said. He and other Wisconsin congressmen took to Twitter.

Today’s incident was a terrible tragedy. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pray for the victims and their families. May they all be in our thoughts right now. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 31, 2018

I was on the train this morning, but I’m unharmed. Please keep the driver of the truck in your prayers. — Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) January 31, 2018

Rachel, the kids, and I are okay but we are awaiting more details and praying for those who were in the truck — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) January 31, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on today’s GOP train crash in rural Virginia and is receiving regular updates. Trump was expected to visit the GOP conference, which is an annual event, on Thursday.

A spokesperson for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said he was not on the train.