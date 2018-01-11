Olson sentenced to mental health facility in hammer attack on teen

A 47-year-old man who attacked and seriously injured his 13-year-old neighbor with a hammer in August while the boy was mowing his parents’ lawn will spend 31 years in a mental health facility.

In Washington County Court Thursday morning, Brian Scott Olson pleaded no contest to an amended charge of felony Mayhem with a Dangerous Weapon and Failure to Comply with a Police Officer.

Based on the December report of a psychiatrist, Judge Andrew Gonring found Olson Guilty, but Not Guilty By Reason of Mental Illness to both charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Olson has a history of mental health issues and was having conflicts with neighbors in Richfield’s Wexford Circle area in the weeks leading up to the attack. He was taken into custody about 36 hours later on Holy Hill property.

Magnum Media