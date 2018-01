One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Marion Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Kevin Schultz says the fire was reported at 12:30 p.m. at the Marion Hillside Mobile Home Park, and authorities were notified that the person living there was still inside. The resident was found dead inside, along with their pets.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

WDUX