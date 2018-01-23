Oshkosh man arrested in North Dakota drug bust

An Oshkosh man has been arrested in North Dakota, after a traffic turned up 476 pounds of marijuana he’s accused of helping to transport.

Sheriff’s officials in Stutsman County say Bee Thor of Oshkosh was one of two men arrested during a traffic stop along Interstate 94, near Jamestown, North Dakota. Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says I-94 94 has become a pipeline for drug smuggling. “This isn’t just personal use stuff, this is big loads that are coming through the area.”

In the past month, he says they have seized over 700 pounds of marijuana. “The community is pretty surprised at this as well, as far as the quanity that is coming through.

Thor has been charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession.

WTAQ