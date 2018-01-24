Packers finalize coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers finalized their coaching staff this week and it included some coaching promotions.
Joe Philbin returns to Green Bay as the teams new offensive coordinator. Mike Pettine is the defensive coordinator. James Campen was promoted to offense – run game coordinator/offensive line. Jim Hostler is the offense – pass game coordinator. Patrick Graham is the defense – run game coordinator/inside linebackers. Joe Whitt Jr. is the defense – pass game coordinator. Frank Cignetti Jr. is the quarterbacks coach. Ryan Downard was hired as defensive quality control coach. Maurice Drayton is the assistant special teams coach. Scott McCurley returns as a defensive assistant. Jerry Montgomery is the defensive line coach, taking over for Mike Trgovac who was let go. David Raih is the wide receivers coach and Jason Simmons is the secondary coach.
The new additions will be made available to reporters later today.
Following is what Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff will look like for the upcoming 2018 season.
Offensive Coaching Staff
Joe Philbin – Offensive Coordinator
James Campen – Offense – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
Jim Hostler – Offense – Pass Game Coordinator
Brian Angelichio – Tight Ends
Frank Cignetti Jr. – Quarterbacks
Ben Sirmans – Running Backs
David Raih – Wide Receivers
Jeff Blasko – Assistant Offensive Line
Defensive Coaching Staff
Mike Pettine – Defensive Coordinator
Winston Moss – Associated Head Coach/Linebackers
Patrick Graham – Defense – Run Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
Joe Whitt Jr. – Defense – Pass Game Coordinator
Jason Simmons – Secondary
Jerry Montgomery – Defensive Line
Scott McCurley – Defensive Assistant
Ryan Downard – Defensive Quality Control
Special Teams Coaching Staff
Ron Zook – Special Teams Coordinator
Maurice Drayton – Assistant Special Teams
Strength and Conditioning Staff
Mark Lovat – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Chris Gizzi – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Thadeus Jackson – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Grant Thorne – Strength & Conditioning Assistant