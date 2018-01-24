Packers finalize coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers finalized their coaching staff this week and it included some coaching promotions.

Joe Philbin returns to Green Bay as the teams new offensive coordinator. Mike Pettine is the defensive coordinator. James Campen was promoted to offense – run game coordinator/offensive line. Jim Hostler is the offense – pass game coordinator. Patrick Graham is the defense – run game coordinator/inside linebackers. Joe Whitt Jr. is the defense – pass game coordinator. Frank Cignetti Jr. is the quarterbacks coach. Ryan Downard was hired as defensive quality control coach. Maurice Drayton is the assistant special teams coach. Scott McCurley returns as a defensive assistant. Jerry Montgomery is the defensive line coach, taking over for Mike Trgovac who was let go. David Raih is the wide receivers coach and Jason Simmons is the secondary coach.

The new additions will be made available to reporters later today.

Following is what Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff will look like for the upcoming 2018 season.

Offensive Coaching Staff

Joe Philbin – Offensive Coordinator

James Campen – Offense – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

Jim Hostler – Offense – Pass Game Coordinator

Brian Angelichio – Tight Ends

Frank Cignetti Jr. – Quarterbacks

Ben Sirmans – Running Backs

David Raih – Wide Receivers

Jeff Blasko – Assistant Offensive Line

Defensive Coaching Staff

Mike Pettine – Defensive Coordinator

Winston Moss – Associated Head Coach/Linebackers

Patrick Graham – Defense – Run Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

Joe Whitt Jr. – Defense – Pass Game Coordinator

Jason Simmons – Secondary

Jerry Montgomery – Defensive Line

Scott McCurley – Defensive Assistant

Ryan Downard – Defensive Quality Control

Special Teams Coaching Staff

Ron Zook – Special Teams Coordinator

Maurice Drayton – Assistant Special Teams

Strength and Conditioning Staff

Mark Lovat – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Chris Gizzi – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Thadeus Jackson – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Grant Thorne – Strength & Conditioning Assistant