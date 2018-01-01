Packers fire DC Dom Capers, others

The Green Bay Packers fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers after nine seasons. The move was made after Sunday’s 35-11 loss at Detroit on Sunday.

The decision came after a 7-9 season as the Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t stopping with Capers either. ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky reported this afternoon that McCarthy has also dismissed defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebackers coach Scott McGurley and their could be more.

The Packers’ defense finished 22nd this season, the fourth time it has finished in the bottom third of the NFL over the past seven years. The only time Dom Capers finished with a top 10 defense was the Super Bowl season of 2010. The Packers defense finished 5th that season.

The 67-year-old Capers broke into the NFL as the defensive backs coach of the New Orleans Saints in 1986 and earned his first coordinators job with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1992. He served as head coach of the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans and was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 1996 with Carolina.