Packers Randall has surgery

Green Bay Packers defensive back Damarious Randall underwent minor surgery on his hand on Monday.

Randall played the season with the injury, knowing he’d have it taken care of when the season was over.

Randall finished the season with a team-high four interceptions and one defensive touchdown. He ended up being the Packers top cover corner. Randall was relied upon heavily after Quinten Rollins, Kevin King and Davon House were all hurt.

Randall was benched and sent to the locker room by coach Mike McCarthy earlier this season. Following that series of events, Randall turned things around and became the Packers number-one corner.