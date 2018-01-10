Packers set to hire new defensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to hire Mike Pettine as their new defensive coordinator.

The 51-year old Pettine was a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12) and Buffalo Bills (2013) before taking over as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2014 season. Pettine went 7-9 in his first season with the Browns but was fired after going 3-13 in 2015. He spent last season as a defensive consultant with the Seattle Seahawks.

Pettine’s New York Jets defenses ranked first, third, fifth and eighth. His defense in Buffalo in 2013 ranked 10th.

Pettine runs a 3-4 scheme that involves press man coverage with a series of blitzes.

Mike McCarthy fired Dom Capers after the Packers finished 7-9 and ranked 22nd in total defense. Capers didn’t have a top ten defense in Green Bay since the Packers’ Super Bowl season in 2010, when it ranked fifth.

Offensive Coordinator Edgar Bennett will not return to the team. Joe Philbin, who previously spent nine years with the Packers, including five as offensive coordinator, returns. Philbin left in 2012 for the head coaching job in Miami.