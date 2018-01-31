Partisan reactions to Trump State of the Union

different takes on the president’s State of the Union remarks on immigration. President Donald Trump’s major policy proposal Tuesday night was an immigration plan he describes as “a down the middle compromise.”

“You know, it wasn’t an especially impressive speech, but it certainly was light on detail, and it was very heavy on trying to make people fear immigrants,” said U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, a liberal Democrat representing Madison and the 2nd Congressional District.

“No it wasn’t fear mongering,” said 6th District Republican Glenn Grothman, arguably the most conservative member of the Wisconsin delegation.”We have to make sure every immigrant is a good immigrant. And we all know right now there are immigrants taking advantage of the welfare system. It’s time for that to end.”

Pocan called the president’s speech “a waste of TV time,” but said Democrats will have to wait and see what substantive proposals result from it. Grothman said it was great the president “stood up to the drug companies” on prescription drug prices.