Perry moving on from Green Bay

Veteran Green Bay Packers safeties coach Darren Perry had an offer to stay on in Green Bay but coach Mike McCarthy announced today that Perry will not return to the teams coaching staff.

Perry will leave to pursue other opportunities. He’s believed to be a candidate on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff.

Perry coached the Packers safeties since 2009 when he joined the team. He has coached defensive backs in the NFL for the past 16 years.

He has tutored the likes of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Morgan Burnett, who have developed into the team’s top two safeties over the last few years.