Police investigate double homicide in Abbotsford

A suspect is in custody, following a weekend shooting in Abbotsford that left two people dead and a third injured.

Colby-Abbotsford Police Chief Jason Bauer says a 911 call came in just after 3 am on Saturday to report a shooting at a house. Officers arriving at the scene found two people dead and another wounded with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, an unidentified male, was caught by police a short distance away.

Police say the male suspect knew the man and woman killed, and there were others inside the home when the shooting took place. The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance later today in Marathon County court.

Contributed by WDLB