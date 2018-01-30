Prunty remains perfect as Bucks interim head coach, Parker to return

The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t lost a single game since Joe Prunty took over the coaching reigns on an interim basis after Jason Kidd was fired. The Bucks won their fourth straight Monday night with a 107-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Another slow start for the Bucks, but they got things rolling in the third quarter and took the lead for good.

The 76ers played without their all-star center Joel Embiid.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Bucks in the victory. Khris Middleton, who was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Philadelphia scored 60 of its 95 points in the paint, but finished 2 of 26 from three-point range in the loss.

The Bucks hit 11 of 28 from distance. Matthew Dellavedova hit a pair in the fourth quarter, where he scored all 10 of his points. Dellavedova got more opportunity late after Eric Bledsoe played just 2 1/2 minutes before sitting to rest a sore left ankle.

The Bucks return to action on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. In the last meeting between the two, the Bucks came from 20 down in the second half to pull out a 1022-96 win at the Bradley Center.

Parker to return Friday

During last nights game, Bucks forward Jabari Parker announced that he will return to the lineup Friday night when the Bucks host the New York Knicks at the Bradley Center.

Parker was cleared for action after rehabbing a second torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last February (Feb. 8, 2017).

Parker was averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game when he went down with the injury last season.