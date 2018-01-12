Rachwal gets probation for horse assaults

A Green Bay man has pleaded no contest in a Brown County courtroom to four counts connected to sexually abusing multiple horses.

Sterling Rachwal’s cases have been combined, with the 54-year-old having been accused in Brown County of having inappropriate sexual contact with a horse at a Town of Eaton farm in February 2017 and a similar crime in Manitowoc County from last April.

A judge sentenced Rachwal to time served and put him on probation for two years. Rachwal has also been convicted of abusing horses multiple times in the past.

WTAQ