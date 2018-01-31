Ripon forges into first place with home victory over St. Norbert

The Ripon College Redhawks ran their win streak to eight games by knocking off St. Norbert College 76-61 at Ripon on Tuesday night.

Tyler Semenas poured in 27 points and Isaac Masters added 20 for the Redhawks (13-5, 10-3 MWC) who built an early lead and never surrendered. Ripon College shot 48% from the field, hit 7 of 17 three’s (41.2%) and 21 of 28 free throws (75%).

Mitchell Reinthaler scored 14 points to lead the Green Knights (15-5, 10-3 MWC), who made just 1 of 17 (5.9%) from three-point range and made just 8 of 15 (53%) at the free throw line.

The win gave the Redhawks a sweep of the two-game season series.

Ripon’s victory now leaves four teams (Ripon, St. Norbert, Monmouth and Lake Forest) tied for the lead atop the Midwest Conference regular season standings with 10-3 records. There’s just five games remaining in the regular season.

Tuesday’s MWC Scoreboard

Ripon 76, St. Norbert 61

Monmouth 107, Grinnell 92

Lake Forest 71, Beloit 47

Knox 66, Illinois College 65

Cornell 69, Lawrence 62