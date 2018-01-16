Rock County Board committee declines to censure Sheriff

The Rock County Board’s Public Safety and Justice Committee has declined to censure Sheriff Robert Spoden.

Janesville Police were investigating an underage drinking party this past summer, that Spoden’s son attended. The sheriff allegedly attempted to get that investigation dropped, and advised witnesses not to speak to police.

The four members of the committee present Monday night voted down the resolution. It was introduced last month by Supervisor Rick Richard, and supported in a unanimous vote.

Spoden said he recognizes and respects members of the Rock County Board of Supervisors Public Safety and Justice Committee for their wisdom, understanding, and professionalism in handling the matter.

It’s up to County Board Chair Russ Podzilini to decide if the censure resolution will go before the full board for a vote.

WCLO