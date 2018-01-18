Selfish play does in the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd took some shots at his team for their selfish play in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night. The Bucks fell to the Miami Heat 106-101 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

For three-quarters, the Bucks moved and shared the ball. Then when the fourth quarter arrived, the players reverted back to their bad habits of trying to do it on their own, instead of playing as a team.

The Bucks lost to the Heat for the second time in less than a week and fell to 23-21 on the season.

“I think when you become 25 or in the 28 range you tend to think about the game,” Kidd said. “We’re talking about kids. They’re thinking about putting the ball in the basket and they all believe they can do it and until we can think about being a team and making a play and being unselfish — good things happen, we’ve seen it. “When we’re selfish we’re as bad as anybody in the league, and that’s what happens.

Khris Middleton had 25 points to lead the Bucks in the loss. Hassan Whiteside had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the Miami win.