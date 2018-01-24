State of the State: Walker wants action on ‘Ambitious Agenda’ (AUDIO)

Governor Scott Walker is asking for quick bipartisan action on what he calls his “Ambitious Agenda.”

The governor’s legislative wish list, spelled out during an his state of the state address, includes reforms to health care, welfare programs, and the state prison for young offenders. And the governor — who’s running for reelection — wants to return some of the state’s surplus to taxpayers.

“Families from across the state will receive $100 for every child under 18 living at home,” Walker said, adding that could “really make a difference, particularly when getting ready for the next school year.”

The GOP governor says Republicans and Democrats can work together. “More than 90 percent of the bills that I have signed into law were passed with more than just Republican votes.”

AUDIO: Governor Scott Walker’s State of the State 1:03:45

Democrats criticized many of Walker’s proposals as an effort to boost poll numbers as the governor seeks a third term in office. Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) argued Walker is doing a 180-degree turn on issues he’s previously opposed. “It’s as if the governor has woken up with amnesia,” she said.

On the proposed child tax credit, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) offered a blunt assessment of the plan. “I think one of his main points is we want to be able to send $100 checks to voters before the election,” he said.

Walker’s eighth state of the state address ran more than an hour, considerably longer than his previous such addresses.