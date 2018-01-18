Suspect in standoff fatality will defend himself

Brian Flatoff will be allowed to represent himself at his upcoming trial for allegedly initiating a 2015 standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah that resulted in police fatally shooting a man.

A Winnebago County judge Wednesday approved the motion from Flatoff’s attorneys — the ninth and tenth lawyers assigned to the case — to withdraw, and for Flatoff to defend himself.

The two-week trial is scheduled to start March 5, more than two years after the December, 2015 incident that resulted in police officers shooting and killing one of the hostages, M.L. Funk.

Flatoff faces 16 charges, including two counts of attempted homicide, for allegedly firing at police officers, and felony murder for allegedly initiating the sequence of events which led to Funk’s death.

The Neenah police officers who fired at Funk were cleared of any criminal liability.

A wrongful death suit brought by Funk’s widow against the city was dismissed.

WTAQ